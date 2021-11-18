Join South Burlington Public Library for an author talk with artist Ashley Wolff Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.
Wolff will read aloud, draw pictures and sign books. Shelburne’s Flying Pig Bookstore will be on hand with the author’s full range of storybooks available for purchase and signing.
Wolff has been an artist since she declared herself one at the age of 5. She grew up in Middlebury and is the author and illustrator of over 70 children’s picture books including “WILDFIRE!,” “How to Help a Pumpkin Grow,” “Compost Stew,” “Bear Sees Blue,” “Baby Beluga” and the Miss Bindergarten series.
Every summer Wolff teaches writing, drawing and introduction to media in the children’s picture book writing and illustration master’s and certificate programs at Hollins University.
For more information contact Yitzi Gittelsohn at ygittelsohn@southburlingtonvt.gov or 802-923-5535
