South Burlington’s Maya Burr has tackled one of life’s biggest adjustments—welcoming a new sibling. Her debut book, “Little Siblings, Big Feelings,” is geared toward growing families and dives into the many emotions experienced when navigating these lifelong bonds — from love and joy to envy or anger.
Illustrated through playful scenarios in which kids will easily recognize themselves, this relatable read makes for perfect conversation starters between parents or caregivers and their toddlers as they explore siblinghood.
As a parenting consultant and child behavior specialist, Burr wanted to offer the same tools she teaches in her practice to those in her community.
“My personal journey of welcoming my second child and the questions I got from parents were major influences for this story,” she said. “After years of searching and never finding the right book to recommend to toddler families, I decided it was time to write it.”
Burr includes several scripts and strategies throughout the book to help families implement these tips in their own homes.
