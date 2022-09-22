Eleven Vermont child passenger safety technicians will receive awards during National Child Passenger Safety Week on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department, 70 Ethan Allen Lane, South Burlington.
As part of the celebration, technicians will offer safety seat checks, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next door at the Kid Logic Learning Daycare.
This event honors technicians that work year-round to raise the awareness of parents and caregivers about the dangers children face riding in vehicles. To become a child passenger safety technician, technicians must go through national certification training and keep up on new technology each year.
“Child passenger safety seats are designed to protect our youngest passengers in the event of a crash, but these seats cannot work as designed when they are not installed correctly,” said Sid Bradley, coordinator of the Vermont Child Passenger Safety Program.
The event is offered through the Chittenden/Franklin County SHARP program, Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Office of Highway Safety.
Lt. Allen Fortin, leader of SHARP, said, “We want to ensure that all children who are under 8 years of age are riding in a correctly-installed safety seat that is appropriate for their age and size.”
Appointments are not required. Find other car seat events and more information at beseatsmart.org.
