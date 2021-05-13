Calling all chess fans!
On May 29 and 30, the 34th Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships will take place at the Capital City Grange Hall in Berlin.
Students in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to compete, with categories broken down by age. All abilities are welcome and encouraged to join in.
Register now at vtchess.info or email tournament director Mike Stridsberg mike@vtchess.info.
