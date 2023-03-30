Charity drive

Earlier in the year, SilverLake Wealth Management hosted a cold-weather clothing drive to benefit Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington and those who require its services.
With a match made by the company, the event yielded donations of 130 beanies, 432 pairs of socks, 108 pairs of weatherproof gloves and an additional $200 donation.
