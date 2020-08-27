The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity has hired Virginie Diambou as its Racial Equity Director.
Diambou, formerly of the Republic of Congo, will lead and facilitate the work of CVOEO’s Racial Equity Committee, made up of board and staff members.
She will oversee and identify any potential systemic racism within CVOEO and inventory systems in place that engender racial disparities.
Diambou will represent CVOEO on local, regional and statewide committees to promote justice, racial equity and injustice.
“Diversity has always existed; it starts within our households. Whether we live with our partner only, our children, or our siblings, all these individuals are unique, each with different features, personalities, and ambitions. We are obliged to tolerate these differences, while learning to love and live with them. Let us extend this tolerance to a state and national level to build a stronger, more diverse and inclusive community,” Diambou said.
Diambou arrived 15 years ago as an asylum seeker and is now a U.S. citizen. She is a licensed medical doctor and has worked at the Hospital General in Brazzaville, Congo, and as a radiologist physician at the Hopital de Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
When a medical degree from her country would not transfer for employment as a medical doctor in the U.S., she determined to make a life for herself and her family, often holding more than one position at a time. She has worked as a HIV counselor for the Community Health Centers of Burlington; served as the National Secretary for the Multicultural Council and with the Association of University Centers on Disability.
Diambou also served as a cultural broker for a screening program on substance use and mental health disorders; the Screening Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment program, in partnership with Vermont Department of Health and Spectrum Youth and Family Services. She was the Community Health, Refugee Outreach and Internship Coordinator with VT Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.