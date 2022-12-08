The Junior League of Champlain Valley has set an ambitious goal of raising $10,000 and collecting 50,000 diapers before the end of the year.
The Junior League kicked off its diaper drive Nov. 29, which will be followed by two diaper dumps in December. The first is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, at its South Burlington warehouse and a second will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, at the University of Vermont’s hockey game against Lindenwood.
The drive has collected nearly 1 million diapers since its founding in 2007.
The league distributes diapers and wipes to families struggling to meet basic needs across 13 of Vermont’s 14 counties. In September, the diaper bank distributed more than 90,240 diapers statewide and another 112,750 in October.
“A steady supply of diapers is critical for every family,” said Amanda Herzberger, diaper bank chair. “It can cost up to $75 per month to diaper a child and no state or federal safety-net program allocates dollars for the purchase of diapers.”
Donors can donate online or mail a check to the Junior League of Champlain Valley at P.O. Box 4418, Burlington, VT 05406.
Diapers can be dropped off at Dee Physical Therapy locations in South Burlington, Hinesburg and Shelburne during regular business hours in December or at one of Junior League of Champlain Valley’s year-round diaper donation bins at Healthy Living Market in South Burlington and Williston and Hula in Burlington.
