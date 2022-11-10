Chamberlin School hosts Kathy Buley blood drive

On Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Chamberlin School, the South Burlington School District will remember and celebrate the life of Kathy Buley.
Buley, a South Burlington resident and educator, died in 2020 but remained a passionate supporter of the American Red Cross, which provided stalwart assistance to Buley during her battle with pancreatic cancer.
This blood drive honors Buley’s commitment to helping others. To book an appointment for the drive, visit redcrossblood.org and enter “Chamberlin” in the search box.
