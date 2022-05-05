The Lake Champlain Chamber offers a few upcoming workshops and seminars in its business exchange program.
“Tackle Talent: Concepts from United Way’s Working Bridges,” will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 17, 9 a.m. Presented by the United Way of Northwest Vermont, this interactive workshop will give employers talent acquisition and retention tools.
On Thursday, May 19, noon, “Smart Start: The Legal Fundamentals for Launching a Business,” will be presented by Primmer, Piper, Eggleston & Cramer. Attendees can attend in person at the Lake Champlain Chamber, 60 Main St., Burlington, or virtually. This workshop addresses business formation and regulatory considerations, brand identity protection and employment laws for managing employees and contractors.
Registration is required and workshops are free for Lake Champlain chamber members. There is a $20 fee for non-members to attend.
To register or learn more about upcoming workshops, visit lccvermont.org/business-exchange.
