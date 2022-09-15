The Vermont Old Cemetery Association, in partnership with the Howard Center, have restored and reset the gravestone markers for children who lived at the Home for Destitute Children in the late 1800s.
A forerunner to Howard Center, the home was founded in 1865. The gravestones were donated in part by Louisa Howard, a local benefactor in the 1800s, who also donated the Louisa Howard Chapel in Lakeview Cemetery to the city of Burlington.
A group of a dozen volunteers from both organizations completed the restoration Sept. 10.
“Our members are so pleased to be able to work with Howard Center to complete this restoration,” Vermont Old Cemetery Association president Tom Giffin said. “It’s always an honor to do this work and especially meaningful to revitalize children’s memorials.”
The association was founded in 1958 to encourage the restoration and preservation of neglected and abandoned cemeteries in the state. The organization has completed over a dozen projects this year.
For additional historical information, contact Denise Vignoe at 802-488-6912; 802-318-2860; dvignoe@howardcenter.org or visit the special collections section at the University of Vermont’s David W. Howe Memorial Library.
