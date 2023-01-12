St. John Vianney Catholic Church of South Burlington and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church of Williston are collaborating to offer “Surviving Divorce,” a 12-week support group program aimed at helping people deal with the difficulties of divorce.
The program begins on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington.
Co-facilitators Cathie Cassano and deacon Josh McDonald are Catholics who have been divorced and will bring their own experiences and understanding into these weekly sessions.
“Surviving Divorce” features 12 video presentations that cover topics such as shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, dealing with children or a former spouse, annulment and remarriage. This program is for the newly separated and divorced and those still struggling with issues many years later.
The cost of the program includes the “Surviving Divorce” personal guide and all program materials. Contact McDonald at jmcdonald@vermontcatholic.org for more information.
