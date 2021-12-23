Catholic charity donates to Aspire Together

Vermont Catholic Daughters made a $2,775 donation to Aspire Together, a nonprofit that offers pregnancy, relationship and parenting support, toward its purchase of a mobile ultrasound, the first of its kind in New England.
The group traveled to the Aspire office in Vermont, where they presented the check to Aspire’s nurse, Lynne Caulfield. The donation was made possible through two individuals and a fundraiser at the Catholic Daughters of America retreat in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.