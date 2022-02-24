Cathedral Square in South Burlington has named two women to top leadership posts to its statewide Support and Services at Home program.
Liz Genge of Montpelier is the new director, and Casey Doerner RN of East Ryegate is the new assistant director. They will oversee Support and Services at Home teams throughout Vermont that provide support and coordinate personalized care and programming for approximately 5,000 Medicare recipients.
Genge has 20 years of experience at Downstreet Housing & Community Development in Barre, where she has served as director of property management. She helped launch the Support and Services at Home program in Washington and Orange counties 10 years ago and has overseen its operations in Downstreet’s housing communities since that time.
Doerner, a licensed registered nurse, has been affiliated with Support and Services at Home since 2015, starting as a wellness nurse for RuralEdge Community Development, where she worked with participants in eastern Orange County. In 2019, she joined Cathedral Square as the Support and Services at Home health systems educator and wellness nurse lead.
Support and Services at Home is a nationally recognized program of care coordination and prevention created by Cathedral Square and implemented statewide in 2011 in partnership with Vermont Area Agencies on Aging, member affiliates of Vermont Care Partners and the VNAs of Vermont, nonprofit housing organizations, primary and community health care teams, and local and regional hospitals. More at sashvt.org.
