On Sunday, Oct. 16 students from South Burlington High School will host the 10th annual 5K Walk/Run in honor of George Cannon, a beloved science teacher.
All money raised will be donated to the Cannon Memorial Scholarship Fund. A scholarship is awarded to a South Burlington senior at graduation in June.
Start time is 9:30 a.m. (registration begins at 9 a.m.) in front of South Burlington High School. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume with a superhero theme, or something green to celebrate Cannon’s favorite superhero, the Green Lantern. Prizes will be awarded.
Dogs, on a leash, are welcome.
To participate, organizers are asking for a minimum $5 donation. Can’t attend but would like to donate? Send a check to South Burlington High School, Attn: Cannon Walk/Run, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington VT 05403. Checks should be made out to South Burlington Schools Foundation and include “Cannon Fund” in the memo section.
