Camp registration opens for kids with disabilities

Summer in Vermont is just around the corner, and Partners In Adventure offers a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience for young people with disabilities.
Four two-week sessions for kids over 7 years old are packed with adventures, including sailing, kayaking, outdoor education, crafts and music. The first session will begin Monday, June 26. Base camp this year will be at the Williston Federated Church in Williston, anc camp runs Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3p.m.
More at partnersinadventure.org.
