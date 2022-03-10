Fifth graders at Rick Marcotte Central School in South Burlington are having their annual bottle drive on Saturday, March 19.
This fundraiser helps to pay for an end of the year trip to Smugglers’ Notch Resort. The event typically raises between $1,800 to $2,000, which means a long day of collecting cans and bottles. The fundraiser helps 73 fifth graders take a field trip without having to contribute to its cost. So, please place your bottles out by 9 a.m. on the March 19 for pickup.
