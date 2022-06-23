As residents of Chittenden County debate issues of public safety and crime this election season, several business groups are holding a virtual candidate forum for county state’s attorney candidates Wednesday, July 6, at noon.
Both the incumbent, Sarah George, and her challenger in the upcoming primary election, Ted Kenney, will be on hand.
The event is co-hosted by the Lake Champlain Chamber, the Burlington Business Association, the South Burlington Business Association and the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association.
If you have questions for the candidates, use the form or send them to advocacy@vermont.org with the subject line “SA forum question.” More at lccvermont.org.
