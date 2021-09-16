Efficiency Vermont is collaborating with the state’s 12 regional development corporations to get businesses to still move ahead with planned energy efficiency upgrades that may be delayed due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has earmarked $1 million, in addition to existing incentives, for projects that will lower energy costs for struggling businesses, and help the state meet its energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction goals.
The new, limited-time program will cover 90 percent of project costs, up to $40,000 per project.
“Energy efficiency projects can help businesses reduce operating costs, which in turn increases the economic vitality and resilience of our communities,” said Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “Programs like these will provide much needed relief for businesses at the center of our economy.”
Projects could include upgrades to lighting, HVAC, compressed air, refrigeration or other energy-intensive systems that businesses rely on. Engineering studies to assess potential savings opportunities are also eligible for funding. Projects must be completed this year to receive incentives.
Businesses should contact their regional development corporation.
