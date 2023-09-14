Burton hosts bike, sewing machine collection

Vermont Peace Corps volunteers will be collecting used bikes and sewing machines for developing countries on Saturday, Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Burton corporate headquarters, 180 Queen City Road, in Burlington.
A donation of $20 per item is requested with each item. Since 1999, Vermonters have shipped more than 4,000 bikes and 1,000 sewing machines to community projects in the developing world through this project.
More at bit.ly/3P7JtZz. Or contact Paul Demars at 802-793-0888 or demers.paul6@gmail.com.
