The four leading Democratic primary candidates for Vermont’s sole U.S. House seat — Becca Balint, Sianay Chase Clifford, Molly Gray and Kesha Ram Hinsdale — will participate in a forum Thursday, May 19, 6-8 p.m., Main Street Landing, Burlington.
“This is a real opportunity for young professionals to engage with state-level issues and ask these candidates how they might address some of our most pressing challenges — affordability, retention, housing, climate change, among others,” said Alex Bunten, director of Burlington Young Professionals, which is co-sponsoring the forum.
The event will be hybrid to ensure broad participation opportunities for young professionals across the state. Channel 17 will livestream the event and there will be an opportunity to submit questions in advance of the forum.
In-person registration is limited to 60 people. The in-person event will host a reception from 6-7 p.m. and the candidate forum will take place from 7-8 p.m. Registration will close on May 17.
Register at bit.ly/ypcongressforum2022.
