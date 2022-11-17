The Burlington Garden Club received several awards at the recent annual meeting of the New England Garden Clubs.
The club won the Sears Beautification Award for its care of several gardens in the community, including Vermont Garden Park in South Burlington, and Ronald MacDonaldHouse and Hope Lodge, both in Burlington.
The second award, The Mary Stone Garden Therapy Award, holds a special significance for club member Gail Lang and, in turn, the whole club.
With the award being named for Lang’s mother, winning the garden therapy award proved especially rewarding with the citation “for making the residents of Birchwood Nursing Home smile, by delivering ninety floral arrangements.”
The third award, The Pamela C. Hebert Garden of Youth Award, is designated for club members to work with children on projects involving beautification and youth education.
The six states that vie for award recognition are Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.