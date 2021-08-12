The Federation Garden Clubs of Vermont held its recent annual meeting at historic Wheeler Homestead in South Burlington with representatives from 15 clubs.
Gardeners from every corner of the state gathered to enjoy the green landscape and array of flower gardens nestled around the homestead in the Vermont Garden Park, established in 1999.
The gardens feature multiple colorful flower garden vignettes, children’s pathways and vegetable gardens whose grown produce is donated to Common Roots for the community food shares program. The gardens are cultivated by master gardeners, local volunteers and Burlington Garden Club members.
Keynote speaker was Kate Mesaros, master gardener from the University of Vermont extension program with over 1,000 hours of volunteer hours at the gardens, who spoke on the history and development of the Vermont Garden Park.
The Burlington Garden Club was recipient of numerous certificate merit awards ranging from community service and civic beautification to youth gardening awards.
Awards included a civic beautification award for members’ work at the Ronald McDonald Gardens on Winooski Avenue; environmental education news media award with Charlie Nardozzi, VPR kids gardening; environmental education at Vermont Garden Park; assistance school award in Play Land with a newly planted tree at Dinosaur Land; individual club member award to Carol McQuillen for work at Common Roots and community food shares program; best ongoing project that has merit with project at Birchwood Terrace Rehab & Healthcare; Golden Trowel Award to Susan Hartman, South Burlington club member; and a business landscape award to Ward’s planting service for creative flower design at Burlington courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.