On April 25, the Burlington Garden Club presented two University of Vermont seniors, Aiyanna Vargo and Abby Chastaine, each with a $500 scholarship award. Aiyanna Vargo and Abby Chastaine have been studying horticulture, landscape design and soil science under the direction of professor Mark Starrett.
They have been working at Clausen’s Nursery in Colchester for several years and recognizing their dedication and service, owner Chris Conant completed the ceremony by delivering two floral bouquets.
Burlington Garden Club scholarship chairwoman Margaret Bartholomew said both students plan to stay in Vermont.
