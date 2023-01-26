On Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Bagel Cafe 1127 North Ave in Burlington, BSA Troop 658 will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the troop’s 15-person Sea Base crew.
The Sea Base crew consists of 15 Scouts and leaders who will enjoy a week of sailing, fishing and snorkeling while studying astronomy, navigation, fish identification and coral reef ecology in August at the Sea Base High Adventure Camp in Florida.
Seating times are available at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with take-out orders available between 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The meal includes one beverage of choice, green salad and freshly baked garlic bread, spaghetti with Bove’s tomato sauce and home-made meatballs, Italian dressing and parmesan cheese, fresh-pressed pizzelles and vanilla ice cream. The cost is $25.
The $15 kids meal includes one beverage of choice, garlic bread, spaghetti with Bove’s sauce and vanilla ice-cream with chocolate sauce.
Reserve before Saturday, Feb. 1, at bit.ly/3XH4AEG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.