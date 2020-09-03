Bread and Butter Farm announced it will be the founding farm of the newly launched Vermont Agrarian Commons.
Vermont joins 10 states across the country in launching an Agrarian Commons. This pioneering model aims to address land access and tenure for next-generation farmers by holding land in a community centered trust and conveying 99-year affordable and equity-building leasehold interest to farmers.
The Agrarian Commons model addresses two primary barriers for farmers: the high cost of land and high debt burden of modern agriculture. Access to farmland remains one of the most substantial barriers for next-generation farmers.
In Vermont, a crisis in the dairy industry combined with intense development pressure puts working farmland and rural communities at risk.
Bread and Butter Farm is a community farm located on the South Burlington-Shelburne line. It is both a producing and educational farm.
If fundraising is successful, the land currently owned and leased by Bread and Butter Farm will be transferred to the Vermont Agrarian Commons.
The Vermont Agrarian Commons will soon launch a fundraising campaign to support farmland conservation in Shelburne and South Burlington. When the project is completed, over 600 acres of farmland, wildlife habitat and recreational trails will be held in trust for the community by the Agrarian Commons of Vermont and leased to Bread and Butter Farm.
