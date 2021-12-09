Bone building

United Way of Northwest Vermont holds Bone Builders classes at the new South Burlington Senior Center, and it’s proving fairly popular with 18 participants on Dec. 1.
Classes are Mondays from 9-10 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. Visit unitedwaynwvt.org/bone-builders to learn more.
