‘Bloom Time Festival’

Join the Friends of the University of Vermont Horticulture Farm for a tour of flowering lilacs, magnolias and azaleas. The annual festival will feature hayrides, face painting, plein air painters, music and activities for kids at farm, 65 Green Mountain Drive in South Burlington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plant curators will talk about special collections. Steve Shepard, one of the authors of “Our Better Nature: Hopeful Excursions in Saving Biodiversity” will talk about the loss of biodiversity and ecosystems and the resources and actions available to protect biodiversity. Bring a lunch for a picnic under the crabapples.
Visit website bit.ly/3LZEfO1 or call (802) 658-6554 for more info.
