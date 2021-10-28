The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in honor of longtime South Burlington educator Kathy Buley, Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Gertrude Chamberlin School.
Buley died Oct. 15, 2020.
The Gertrude Chamberlin School community and South Burlington school district colleagues two years ago started this annual Red Cross blood drive to honor their beloved friend and colleague.
Buley was very passionate and supportive of the American Red Cross organization after her emergency medical assistance in 2019.
She was a South Burlington educator for 42 years, teaching at Orchard and Rick Marcotte Central School in the early years of her career before accepting a teaching position at Gertrude Chamberlin School.
Buley taught several grade levels during her long tenure in South Burlington, always demonstrating leadership and compassion for the community. She served as president and vice president of the South Burlington Educators’ Association and was instrumental in supporting the entirety of the education profession.
To sign up, go to redcrossblood.org and type in Chamberlin in the find drive box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.