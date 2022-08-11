Birds of Vermont Museum, 900 Sherman Hollow Road in Huntington, holds a museum community day, Sunday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and it’s free for members. There will be special events all day.
More at birdsofvermont.org.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, join the monthly bird monitoring walk, 7:30-9 a.m. to record birds on the museum property, learn something new and share what you know.
Free, donations welcome. Preregister at the website.
