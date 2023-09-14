Bird diva Bridget Butler will explore fall migration during a presentation using snippets of fall sounds and photographs from regional photographers in “Time to Fly: The Magical of Fall Bird Migration,” Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington.
From the challenge of identifying fall warblers to laid-back days watching the aerial acrobatics of migrating raptors, there will be plenty of inspiration to keep even the most ardent birder engaged through the change of seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.