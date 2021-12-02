Mike Pap of South Burlington spotted these big cats, most likely eastern bobcats, near Air Guard Woods in South Burlington at 3 p.m. Nov. 29.
“It was pretty cool. They were not aggressive, and I was very careful and got back into my car. They both ran back into the woods as I drove away,” he said.
