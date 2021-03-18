An online concert, “Clap Your HANDS,” will benefit its namesake nonprofit, which works to help low-income, older adults in Chittenden County obtain food.
Held on Sunday, April 4 at 7 p.m., the show will feature local headliners Dwight & Nicole, plus Kat Wright and Brett Hughes.
The following week, a music-themed auction will help raise money.
“When COVID hit last March, we started Support Buddies, a partnership with Heineberg Community Senior Center. The new program created connections with volunteers and isolated seniors via buddy phone calls and food delivery,” Holly Cluse, HANDS board president, said. “Clap Your HANDS, our spring fundraiser, will help us continue Support Buddies and the other programs we provide.”
The online auction will include an autographed vintage Phish poster, dance party with Dan Cahill (DJ Brunch), a Matthew Thorsen photograph and artwork by Shepard Fairey, to name a few.
Cameo “singing telegrams” will also be available by A2VT, Darlingside’s Auyon Mukharji, Rusty Dewees, Myra Flynn, Chad Hollister, Brett Hughes, Amber Lemay, Dr. Mark Levine, Charlie Nardozzi, Robert Resnik, Lowell Thompson, Mitch Wertlieb, and others.
Tickets will be available, for $10, at at https://sevendaystickets.com/events/clap-your-hands-a-fundraising-concert-4-4-2021.
The auction, from April 4-11, will take place at 32auctions.com/ClapYourHANDS2021. For more information visit handsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.