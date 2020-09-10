There is a new flavor on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee for governor, David Zuckerman, courtesy of Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.
The Zuckerman for VT campaign announced the release of “ZUCKERMANIA!” a new flavor independently-concocted by Cohen and not in affiliation with the Ben & Jerry’s brand — though the branding of “Ben’s Best” pays homage to its maker’s roots.
In an email and through social media on Aug. 31, Cohen launched a two-week campaign: through Sept. 14, any individual who donates to the Zuckerman VT campaign will be entered into a raffle to win a pint with each contribution. Volunteers who participate in scheduled activities during this time will also receive raffle tickets.
The exclusive flavor is described as “Mapled Vermont Strawberry Chunks gently folded into Vanilla Ice Cream with a Vermont Blueberry Ripple.” Cohen also penned a poem that will live on the back of each carton. Only eight pints will be made.
“Together, we are going to elect David as governor of Vermont so he can provide creative, inclusive and collaborative leadership. That’s what we need, now more than ever,” Cohen wrote.
“David has never accepted corporate corporations. And this campaign is no different.”
According to Megan Polyte, campaign manager for Zuckerman for Vermont, more than 200 people have contributed to be entered into the raffle in the first week.
“The excitement is so huge around this and people have been really responsive,” she said. “We’ve also seen an increase in the number of volunteers on the phones, texting, and doing other tasks for our campaign, so that’s been really fun.”
The social media announcement reached over 34,000 people and has been shared over 160 times as of Labor Day weekend.
“It did what we wanted it to do, which is just give us something fun, exciting and hopeful for people to participate in as a way to learn more about the campaign and get more involved in helping us to elect David,” Polyte said.
In 2016, Cohen created “Bernie’s Yearning” in support of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ first campaign run for president. Sanders’ second presidential campaign gave rise to the “Bernie’s Back!” flavor — a hot cinnamon ice cream (“our political revolution holding politicians’ feet to the fire”) with a large chocolate disc on top (representing “all the wealth that has risen to the top 1 percent”) and a stiff toffee backbone going down the middle (representing “Bernie’s steadfast determination to un-rig our economy”).
