Join weed warriors and learn about invasive plant identification and removal at some of the city’s most loved natural areas, Saturday, June 19, 9 a.m.-noon, Wheeler Nature Park, and Saturday, June 26, 9 a.m.-noon, Red Rocks Park.
Participants will learn the best practices and techniques and support South Burlington’s efforts to improve wildlife habitat and biodiversity.
Gloves and some tools provided. Wear sturdy shoes or boots, long pants, long sleeves/layers, bring water, and dress for the weather.
Event registration is required at aparker@sburl.com.
