Teens with an interest in mental health and well-being may apply to become a teen health and wellness ambassador through the University of Vermont Extension 4–H Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service program (HEROES).
The program provides free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their communities. Among the topics to be covered are the importance of food and nourishment, physical movement, stress management, sleep and rest, relationships, school-life balance and self-compassion.
Applications will be accepted at go.uvm.edu/health-heroes until Sept. 9. Enrollment in 4-H is not required. Participants must be available to attend in-person training sessions on Sept. 24 and Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at Living Well at the Dudley H. Davis Center on the UVM campus in Burlington.
Participants will learn and practice mindfulness techniques, different forms of movement and motivational interviewing as well as learn to make nutritious snacks with the end goal being the creation of a customized program to deliver to groups in their community.
For more information, contact Margaret Coan at mcoan@uvm.edu.
