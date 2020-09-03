On July 30, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors awarded Scott Beaudin the Robert J. Underwood Distinguished Service Award for 2020.
Beaudin is founder of Pathway Financial Advisors, LLC, in South Burlington and Atlanta, Ga.
This, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors’ highest honor, is awarded for outstanding service to the association and for significant advancement of the ideals and practice of fee-only financial planning.
“Scott consistently brings a measured, thoughtful perspective to discussions on important topics,” the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors said. “Colleagues agree, Scott lives the values of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors through his work with clients, the way he has built his team and through his years of service as a volunteer leader.”
