South Burlington holds its first weed warrior event of the spring, Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m.-noon, on the Underwood parcel to celebrate Earth Day by removing non-native, invasive plants to improve wildlife habitat and biodiversity.
Interested participants will be trained by Mike Bald with Got Weeds? to identify and properly remove these plants using hand tools and loppers. The city will provide gloves and there will be some tools available.
Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long sleeves/layers, bring sunscreen and bug spray, water, and dress for the weather. If you have your own gloves, bring them. This event will also have a limited capacity, and all participants will be required to preregister.
Masks required, and no dogs please.
To register, contact Ashley Parker, aparker@sburl.com.
