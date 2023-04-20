South Burlington’s weed warrior program was developed to meet the goal of assisting city staff by creating a new corps of trained volunteers focused on removing invasive plants in parks and natural areas.
This programs trains volunteers in invasive plant identification and removal techniques, and then engages them on hands-on removal days to gain additional experience. The end goal is to have volunteers from this program independently remove invasive plants from city parks and natural areas in order to improve wildlife habitat and native plant biodiversity.
Upcoming sessions will be held on Friday, April 21, 1-4 p.m., at Wheeler Nature Park and Sunday, April 23, 1-4 p.m., at Hubbard Recreation and Natural Area.
See recandparks.sbvt.gov for more information and to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.