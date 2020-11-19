Again this year, people can help out elderly neighbors with the Be a Santa to a Senior program.
Home Instead, the program’s sponsor, is using contactless gift-giving via Amazon Business. Buy gifts online from the site using individual seniors’ wish lists, and the items will be sent directly to the senior’s home or delivered — safely — by volunteers.
In-person shoppers can visit participating locations for Be a Santa to a Senior trees through Dec. 8, to pick up an ornament, buy the gift requested and return it, unwrapped, to the store.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Tim LaBeau, owner of the Home Instead office in Shelburne. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found Kinney Drugs in St. Albans, Cambridge, Morrisville, Milton, Essex Junction, Burlington, South Burlington, Shelburne, Hinesburg and Vergennes.
