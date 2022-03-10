Marty Podskoch, author of three books on the Civilian Conservation Corps camps in the Adirondacks, Connecticut and Rhode Island, is gathering information for a book on Vermont’s CCC camps.
Vermont had approximately 34 camps, including in Colchester, East Burke, Elmore, Jericho, Middlesex, Milton, Moscow/Stowe, Rickers Mills, Underhill Center, Waterbury, Waterbury Village and West Burke.
Vermont was originally allocated four camps, but thanks to the persistence of Vermont state forester Perry H. Merrill, it received considerably more assistance than other states.
A total of 40,868 individuals worked in the Vermont camps, and only about one-quarter of them were Vermonters.
Podskoch is looking for photos and stories from living members of the Civilian Conservation Corps or family members of those men. Contact him at 43 O’Neill Lane, East Hampton CT 06424; 860-267-2442; podskoch@comcast.net; or martinpodskoch.com.
