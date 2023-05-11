Aurora Chamber Singers presents their spring concert, “All Generations Will Call Me Blessed,” music composed in honor of Mary, mother of Jesus, on Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m., at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington.
The program includes ancient, mediaeval and modern chant, works by Brahms, Bruckner, Vaughn Williams, Górecki and Rachmaninoff, and a new cantata by music director David Neiweem.
Ticketing and other information is at aurorachambersingers.org.
