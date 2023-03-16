Ascension Lutheran Church in South Burlington has won a Vermont Interfaith Power and Light Energy Saver award for a years-long project that has cut 40 tons of annual carbon emissions.
Over 17 years the church has reduced its carbon footprint by 60 percent through energy-saving measures — upgrading lighting, heating and cooling and ventilation systems, insulating the buildings and purchasing solar from a community solar farm.
“The New England Synod is delighted that Ascension Lutheran Church has been selected as a cool congregation,” Rev. Steven Wilco, associate to the bishop, New England Synod, said. “The people of Ascension have long been leaders among Lutheran congregations in matters of environmental action and advocacy.”
Ascension Lutheran, a 120-member congregation, was built in the 1960s and was in serious need of energy upgrades. It was poorly insulated and weather-sealed and had inefficient heating and lighting systems.
Beginning in 2005, the Caring for Creation Committee started a process of energy audits, applying for utility and Vermont Interfaith Power and Light grants and embarked on a 17-year progression of energy improvements. This process raised their members’ consciousness regarding climate change and the need to reduce their carbon footprint at the church and in their daily lives.
Ascension’s first step was to get an energy efficiency assessment from Interfaith Power & Light, followed by a variety of measures including replacing incandescent lightbulbs with energy efficient fluorescent and LED bulbs and replacing two aging refrigerators.
In 2011, Ascension was awarded a $11,100 Vermont Community Climate Change Grant from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, and then committed $16,000 of its own funds and another $2,750 in incentives from Vermont Gas and Efficiency Vermont to renovate the inefficient existing gas heating system. This work included replacing the 40-year-old boiler system with a high efficiency system and other upgrades.
The church recently installed a state-of-the-art air handling system to meet COVID-19 requirements, insulated all water and heating pipes and purchased 20 solar panels from a community solar project. Altogether, the church’s upgrades are annually preventing 40 tons of carbon emissions, saving approximately $2,500 a year on energy bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.