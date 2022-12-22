Around the table with Ram Hinsdale

Vermont business leaders voiced their economic concerns and urged action on workforce and housing initiatives at a recent roundtable discussion with Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale.
The meeting, hosted by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, centered on the top issues facing the business community in advance of the legislative session.
“Vermont industries are the backbone of many communities and I hope to make the essential investments in workforce infrastructure to ensure a sustainable economic future for our state,” said Ram Hinsdale. “Workforce housing, continued pandemic recovery and strategic investments in initiatives to recruit and retain a diverse workforce will all be areas of focus for me this upcoming session.”
