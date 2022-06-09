Tammy Berthiaume has joined Armistead Home Care in South Burlington as operations manager.
She has 17 years of experience, first working as a caregiver and then as a scheduler, building the right caregiver-client match to best support changing needs.
Berthiaume volunteers with the Alzheimer’s Association for its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.
In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, being outside in the fresh air, and spending time with her family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.