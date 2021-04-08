Poop stinks!
Most people know that it is imperative to pick up pet waste, but participation in this unpleasant duty seems to drop off during the winter, leading to a depressing backlog, as anyone walking through a city park can see. So, help a neighbor out.
Learn more about April Stools Day, Saturday, April 10, 9 a.m., at Wheeler Nature Park.
Besides the ugliness of poop piles and foul fecal fumes, dog droppings are bad for the environment: poisoning waterways, burning plants and infecting people.
Poop is full of nutrients that feed weeds and algae in the water, which lead to the algal blooms that close beaches and negatively impact the ecosystem of the lake. These same nutrients can overwhelm land plants, leaving them burnt or discolored.
Parasites like roundworm, cryptosporidia, giardia and salmonella spread by passing their eggs out of their hosts via poop. If left on the ground, those eggs can linger in soil for years, and can filter into groundwater. Anyone gardening, playing sports, walking barefoot, digging in the infected dirt or swallowing unpurified water risks coming into contact with those parasites.
The city will provide gloves and trash bags, registration is required. Contact Ashley Parker at aparker@sburl.com.
