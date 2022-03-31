Howard Center presents its fifth annual conference, Vision, Visionaries and Voices, virtually on Thursday, April 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., featuring international speakers Mary Bassett, Anita Hill, Byron Katie, Ethan Nadelmann and Tara Westover.
Bassett is acting commissioner of health for the state of New York. Her conference discussion, “Pulling Back the Curtain: COVID-19 and Historic Health Inequities,” tackles the factors underlying structural racism, how they negatively impact communities of color and actions that health care providers, public health officials and others must take to make meaningful change toward health equity and justice.
Hill’s talk, “Our Critical Need to Eliminate Gender Violence and Inequality,” draws from personal experience to discuss the prevalence of gender violence and racial inequality in society and the toll these ills take on the mental health of victims.
Katie will explore whether relief from suffering, depression and discontent is as simple as questioning one’s thoughts?
Nadelmann will explore the evolution of drug policies in the U.S., while Westover’s topic is “Reconciling with a Traumatic Childhood.” She is the author of the popular memoir, “Educated.”
The full-day conference will be hosted by Howard Center’s Catherine Simonson and moderated by Dr. Jude Smith Rachele of Howard Center and Abundant Sun.
Registration is required and continuing education credits are available for a variety of professions. Visit howardcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.