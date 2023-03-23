The Argosy Foundation and Erik Angel Entertainment present a live — and lively — interfaith comedy show with Usama Siddiquee, Ashley Austin Morris, Erik Angel and Tehran Von Ghasri on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne.
A question-and-answer session with the comedians will follow to further encourage interfaith dialogue. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will be donated by Argosy to Vermont-area nonprofits. For tickets, go to bit.ly/3JQNH6k.
