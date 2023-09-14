All Souls hosts annual choral celebration

All Souls Interfaith Gathering will host the 23rd Choral Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. in its sanctuary at 291 Bostwick Farm Road.
Originally started by founding pastor Rev. Mary Abele, the celebration provides an evening of music and community connection. This year’s event will feature Vermont’s Freedom and Unity Chorus, joined by the All Souls Choir, with music designed to uplift and connect the community.
Pastor Don Chatfield will provide a brief interfaith reflection and the celebration will end with fresh cider and apple cider donuts. Admission is by donation.
