Twenty years ago, Rev. Mary Abele began a new tradition at All Souls Interfaith gathering in Shelburne with the beginning of the annual choral celebration.
The event included music celebrating the interfaith commitment of the congregation. Since that first celebration, choral music has been presented every September by All Souls.
Due to COVID limitations last September, the celebration included a string quintet as the primary music.
“The All Souls choral celebration has become the event that welcomes people back again after summer travel, and it brings a sense of excitement about our new programs beginning in the fall,” said lead pastor Rev. Don Chatfield.
This year’s celebration will be held on the All Souls lawn Sunday, Sept. 12, 4:30 p.m. The theme is “Textures of Compassion: Love in Action.”
Music this year will be provided by the Wellspring Singers and the All Souls choir, both under the direction of All Souls music director Ronnie Romano. Kirtan will also be presented by Kirsten Rose and family. Spiritual leaders from various faith traditions will present prayers of compassion for the world.
“During this difficult season, with COVID still present, weather related issues and international affairs in turmoil, it is important for us to pause and reaffirm our commitment to understanding each other and to take compassionate action,” said All Souls board co-chair Lell Forehand.
Bring a comfortable lawn chair or blanket.
For more information, call (802) 985-3819 or e-mail asig@allsoulsinterfaith.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.