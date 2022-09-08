Rev. Bram Kranichfeld is the new minister-in-charge at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1250 Spear St., in South Burlington.
Prior to attending seminary in Montreal, Bram practiced as an attorney in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
His wife Erin, son Henry, daughter Aria, and mother-in-law Sheryl were special guests for his inaugural service on Aug.14.
